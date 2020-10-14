WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent residents are being asked to help set priorities for the municipality's 2021 budget in an online survey.

The municipality is gathering opinions on what services are deemed important, and whether spending on a service should decrease or increase.

There’s also a section asking if respondents would support increasing fees for services as a primary source of revenue.

The survey results and public comments will be used by administration in the development of the budget and provided to Chatham-Kent Council prior to deliberations.

“Using the survey means someone doesn’t have to commit to being online at a particular time to take part in the conversation,” said Budget Chair Councillor Brock McGregor.

The survey is open until Tuesday, Nov. 3.

On Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021, Council will host its online Budget Committee Opening Night Meeting beginning at 6 p.m.

A series of consultation meetings are planned as follows:

Tuesday, January 19 at 12 p.m.

Wednesday, January 20 at 4 p.m.

Thursday, January 21 at 6 p.m.

Details on how the public will access the meetings will be provided once the format is finalized.

Budget Committee Deliberations will be held online from 6 p.m. to 10 pm. beginning Jan. 27.