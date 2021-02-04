WINDSOR, ONT. -- Public and Catholic schools in Chatham-Kent are scheduled to welcome students back to classroom learning on Monday.

Like other schools in the province, both boards are reminding parents of some changes due to COVID-19 such as the requirement of all staff and students to use the self-screening test before entering school buildings.

“If they don’t feel well, they shouldn’t be going to school,” said Deb Crawford, Director of Education for the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

In addition, students in grades 1, 2 and 3 are required to wear a mask in the classroom

Masks must also be worn on the playground and on school buses.

Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health is satisfied with the effort of both boards.

“We haven’t seen schools and children as a source of infection,” said Dr. David Colby.

The boards have also upgraded the ventilation systems of some schools by taking advantage of the province’s additional $381 million in funding.

Some of that money was spent on improvements to air quality and ventilation in schools.

However, the education director of the public school board system pointed out schools which use radiators to heat need other solutions.

“We have five hundred portable air filters, and we’re changing filters more often,” said John Howitt from the Lambton-Kent District School Board.

Both boards agree extracurricular activities are not a part of school reopening plans.

Howitt pointed out they do not want to create a situation for people to congregate which happens with some after school programs.