Chatham-Kent residents asked to weigh in on backyard chickens
Residents in Chatham-Kent can have their say on backyard chickens after the municipality launched a survey looking for feedback.
At the Feb. 6, 2023, Chatham-Kent municipal council meeting, administration was told to conduct a survey to obtain feedback and comments on backyard chickens in urban and rural residential areas.
Currently, the keeping or raising of chickens is only permitted on agricultural zoned properties.
The results will be provided to council in May in a report and the online survey will be active until Tuesday, April 11th.
It can be found through the Let’s Talk CK community engagement tool.
Chatham-Kent’s previous council voted not to legalize backyard chickens in 2020.
