WINDSOR, ONT. -- The municipality of Chatham-Kent is bracing for the financial impact caused by COVID-19 as it begins to provide some core services.

To date, the municipality is projecting a $3.3-million deficit.

Now that Chatham-Kent has entered Stage 2 of re-opening under the province's direction, council approved re-booting some of its services.

Those include library curb-side pickup, service at marinas, campgrounds, beaches and public parks.

The town will also ramp up maintenance at sports fields and public courts.

This will require the town to recall laid off staff, in order of seniority.

It's expected that increasing service levels will add another $450,000 to the town's COVID-related deficit.