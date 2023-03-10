Chatham-Kent police: Tips for dealing with door-to-door sales scams

After receiving several complaints about door-to-door sales scams, Chatham-Kent police have issues some tips for how to handle these situations.

Police say they have received a number of reports about paving and other construction companies conducting door-to-door sales, entering into contracts, and then not honouring the contract.

“We want to caution regarding door-to-door sales for construction or handyman services such as asphalt and paving and home repairs,” police said in a news release. “While reputable companies undoubtedly engage in door-to-door sales, many scams and unethical practices are associated with this type of marketing.”

Police ask residents to keep these general cautions in mind:

High-pressure sales tactics: “Be wary of salespeople who use high-pressure tactics to try to get you to sign a contract or make a deposit right away. They may try to create a sense of urgency or tell you that the offer is only suitable for a limited time. Remember that you have the right to take your time and make an informed decision.”

Lack of credentials: "Ensure the company has the necessary licenses, permits, and insurance to perform the work. Be bold and ask for proof of these credentials before signing a contract."

No written contract: "Make sure you receive a written agreement that includes all the details of the work to be performed, including the scope of the work, materials to be used, timeline, and payment terms. Do not rely on verbal promises or handshake agreements."

Lack of references: "Ask the company for references from previous customers and follow up with them to get an idea of the company's quality of work and customer service."

Unusually low prices: "Be cautious of companies that offer significantly lower prices than their competitors. This may be a sign of substandard materials or workmanship or a scam."

Unsolicited offers: "Be cautious of unsolicited offers for construction services, mainly if the salesperson shows up at your doorstep without an appointment."

Police say it’s important to do your research when it comes to door-to-door sales for handyman and construction services. Being bold, asking questions and doing your due diligence to make an informed decision before signing a contract or making a deposit will help.