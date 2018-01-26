

Heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine were some of the drugs seized by Chatham-Kent police after a drug bust at an apartment building.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence Section, assisted by the Critical Incident Response Team, executed two warrants on Wallace Street.

Upon entry into the residence, two men were located in one unit and one man and one woman were located in another.

A systematic search of both units recovered the following, which was seized by police:

- Methamphetamine;

- Cocaine;

- Oxycodone;

- Heroin;

- Marijuana;

- Cannabis Resin;

- Percocet;

- Canadian Currency

The total street value of drugs seized was over $5,725.

As a result of the first investigation, two men were charged. A 61-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with the following:

- Possession of the purpose of trafficking (Methamphetamine)

- Possession of the purpose of trafficking (Cannabis Resin)

- Production of a Controlled Substance (Cannabis Resin)

- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Percocet)

- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin)

- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cannabis Resin ‘shatter’)

The second, a 20-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with the following:

- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana)

These two men were transported to Chatham Kent Police Service Headquarters where they have been held for a bail hearing.

As a result of the second investigation, two people were charged. A 26-year-old Wallaceburg man and a 20-year-old Wallaceburg woman were arrested and charged with the following:

- Possession of the purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine)

- Possession of the purpose of trafficking (Cannabis)

- Production of a Controlled Substance (Cannabis Resin)

- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)

These two people were transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters and later released with a future court date.