WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for more information after a vehicle hit a house in Merlin.

The collision took place on Friday, Jan. 29 at about 1 a.m. on Aberdeen Street.

The investigating officer would like to speak to a witness that was possibly driving a dark-coloured pickup truck and may have spoken to the driver involved in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ken Koke at 519-436-6600 extension #87178 or kennethk@chatham-kent.ca.