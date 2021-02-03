Advertisement
Chatham-Kent police seek witness after vehicle crashes into house
Published Wednesday, February 3, 2021 9:20AM EST
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for more information after a vehicle hit a house in Merlin.
The collision took place on Friday, Jan. 29 at about 1 a.m. on Aberdeen Street.
The investigating officer would like to speak to a witness that was possibly driving a dark-coloured pickup truck and may have spoken to the driver involved in the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ken Koke at 519-436-6600 extension #87178 or kennethk@chatham-kent.ca.