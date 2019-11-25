CHATHAM, Ont. – Chatham-Kent police are asking for help identifying a suspect after a theft from a local Canadian Tire store.

Officers say the theft took place on Nov. 11, but did not release details on what was stolen.

Police hope to identify the suspect or a brown truck in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Shawn Hoskins at shawn.hoskins@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87258. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.