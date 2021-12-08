Chatham-Kent police seek man found inside vacant home

Windsor, Ont. -

Chatham-Kent police say they are looking for an unknown man who was found inside a vacant home.

The incident took place on Thames Street on Sunday morning, around 8 a.m.

Officers say the homeowner and man engaged in a verbal argument as the man fled.

Nothing was reported stolen from the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Shaide Pallister at shaidep@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87383. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.