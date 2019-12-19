CHATHAM, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for four youths who allegedly chased down two other 17-year-old boys.

Police say the two 17-year-olds were waiting to cross Lacroix Street when hand gestures were exchanged with occupants in a passing red Honda vehicle Wednesday night around 7 p.m.

The driver of the red Honda allegedly turned around and followed the boys to an apartment building on Mary Street.

Officers say four passengers from the vehicle pursued the boys on foot, forcing their way into the building by smashing a glass door, causing about $500 damage. The passengers allegedly followed the boys to the apartment they ran into and tried to kick the door in.

The boys called police, but the other teens took off prior to police arrival.

All suspects were described as white male youths, approximately 17-19 years old. The front passenger was tall, approximately 6’ with an average build. He had dirty blonde wavy hair with thin black framed glasses. He was last seen wearing a white zippered sweater and light coloured jeans.

Two male youths were last seen wearing light coloured athletic clothes with dark coloured paisley designs on the pants and hoodie.

The fourth male youth was last seen wearing dark coloured athletic clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Will Sharrow at willsh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #84996. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.