Chatham-Kent police seek family of urn with the name 'Tara'

Chatham-Kent police are looking for the family of an urn that was found near Grand Avenue.

On May 4 at 8:20 a.m., officers responded to the area, where an urn was located in the tree line.

The urn has a blue ribbon with the name ‘Tara’ inside a heart pendant.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service would like to return this urn to the woman’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Destinee Dagenais at destineed@chatham-kent.ca Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.