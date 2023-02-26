Chatham-Kent police searching for break and enter suspect

Police in Chatham, Ont. are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a shed and stole a ladder, before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

According to a release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a break and enter call at a residence on Park Street in Chatham.

An unknown suspect broke into a shed and stole a ladder, just moments before police were called.

Police said the male suspect is described as approximately 25 to 30 years of age, with facial hair, bald, and wearing a red and black checkered jacket. The suspect also fled on a blue bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Danica Quenneville at danicac@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).