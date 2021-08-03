WINDSOR, ONT. -- Four Chatham residents are facing charges after police responded to two separate weapons calls overnight.

Police say officers were called to the area of Grand Avenue West early Tuesday morning after three men allegedly threatened a victim with a knife and firearm.

Police found a glock replica pellet gun which has been seized as evidence.

An 18-year-old, 22-year-old and 17-year-old have been arrested for uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous person.

The 18-year-old was also charged with two counts of failing to comply with his undertaking, and the 22-year-old faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance as police found cocaine on him.

The 17-year-old was also charged with four counts of failing to comply with his release order.

All three suspects have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Monday night, police responded to a separate event on Third Street in Chatham for reports of a man who had pulled a knife on another man.

Police flooded the area and found the suspect, a 32-year-old man.

He is now facing a charge of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The man has been released from custody with a future court date.