WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are reminding residents to only use 911 in emergency situations after receiving 81 false calls over the last 24 hours.

Police say the false calls continue to pull officers away from incidents that require their attention.

To report a crime in progress, or if there is a life-threatening emergency, immediately call 911.

Otherwise, there other numbers to call in non-emergency situation such as the Chatham-Kent police dispatch center at 519-352-1234.

To speak with an officer about a general inquiry, call 519-352-1234 extension #9.

If you have information on a crime and would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477.

If you are looking for resources from the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, you can dial 311.

For resources from Community and Social Services locally, dial 211.