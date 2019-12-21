CHATHAM-KENT, ONT -- Officers with the Chatham-Kent police will be out in full force this holiday season with their eyes peeled, but this time for those doing good deeds.

Officers will stop citizens who are seen doing small random acts of kindness and gift them a gift certificate to a local restaurant or grocery store as a thank you for helping in the community.

“We’ve met some pretty selfless, kind and generous people in our travels. Our community is full of amazing people - glad we were able to ‘catch’ a few to show our appreciation and say thank you,” said Isp. Kirk Earley says in a realease.

The gift certificates are provided by the Chatham-Kent Police Services Board and Chatham-Kent Police Association.