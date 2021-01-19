WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Chatham-Kent police officer is facing driving-related charges after allegedly injuring a man in a driving incident.

Police say on Saturday, Jan. 9 around 7 p.m. police responded to a Chatham residence to assist EMS with an injured man.

The 40-year-old Chatham man was transported to hospital and admitted for medical attention. He has since been release.

Police say through investigation officers found out that an officer who is currently on medical leave may have been driving the vehicle that caused the man’s injuries.

In order to “ensure impartiality surrounding this investigation,” Chatham-Kent police asked the Windsor Police Service for assistance and they took over the investigation.

Const. Cristelle VandenEnden was arrested by members of the WPS Monday morning. She is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

She was held in custody pending a bail hearing Tuesday.

Police say they will not be releasing further information in order to “protect the integrity of this investigation” and later court proceedings along with a pending Police Service Act investigation.