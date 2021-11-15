Chatham-Kent police officer facing domestic related offences

Windsor, Ont. -

A Chatham-Kent police officer has been charged with criminal harassment following an investigation into intimate partner violence, police say.

The officer was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal harassment on Thursday, Nov. 11. The officer was held in custody and released by the courts on Monday pending a future court date next month.

The officer has been suspended from duty with pay.

Police say the Chatham-Kent Police Service requests assistance from Windsor police to ensure “impartiality surrounding this investigation.”

The Windsor Police Service has since taken over the investigation.

Police say no further information will be released in order to protect the victim’s identity, integrity of the investigation and subsequent criminal court process along with pending Police Services Act investigation.