Chatham-Kent police make arrest following theft of Black Lives Matter flag
Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021 3:18PM EDT
File Photo
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 41-year-old man following the theft of a Black Lives Matter flag in Dresden.
Officers responded to a theft complaint in Dresden on Sunday after an unknown man had allegedly stolen a BLM flag from the corner of Main Street and North Street.
Police say the same flag had been taken from the area the night before and found in a garbage can nearby.
Officers identified the man responsible, he was arrested on Monday.
The Dresden man is facing charges of theft under $5,000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000.
Police say he was released pending a future court date.