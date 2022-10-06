Chatham-Kent police looking for stolen Chevrolet Suburban

Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect after a Chevrolet Suburban was stolen from a commercial property on Park Avenue East in Chatham.

The vehicle was reported stolen on Wednesday at 2:40 a.m.

The vehicle was not plated, had several rust spots on the driver’s side, and its front bumper was hanging low to the ground.

A person wearing black running shoes, black pants, a grey jacket and a white hoodie was seen entering the vehicle and driving it north on Hyslop Street.

If you have any information to assist with this investigation, please contact Constable Levi Tetrault at levit@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.