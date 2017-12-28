

CTV Windsor





A suspect was caught on camera filling up her vehicle’s gas tank at a Tilbury convenience store, then driving off without paying.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning at the Mac’s convenience store on Queen Street in Tilbury.

The suspect allegedly pumped $50 worth of gas into the dark blue Dodge Caravan and then drove off.

The woman was wearing a black winter coat with fur around the hood, dark maroon leggings, red Canada Hudson Bay mittens and purple running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Danica Quenneville at danicaq@chatham-kent.ca or at 519-436-6600 extension 87312. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.