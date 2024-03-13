WINDSOR
    Chatham-Kent police looking for driver who struck cyclist, left scene of crash

    Chatham-Kent police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a driver who struck a cyclist late last week and failed to remain at the scene of the collision.

    According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, on March 9, 2024 at 3:40 p.m. police responded to a vehicle collision on Richmond Street, between Lacroix Street and McDougal Avenue, in Chatham.

    Police said a man riding a bicycle westbound on the north side of the road was struck by a vehicle from behind.

    As a result of the collision, the man was injured, and was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

    The vehicle did not remain on the scene.

    The Chatham-Kent Police Service is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, which occurred sometime between 3 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. to come forward.

    Anyone with information can contact Const. John Thompson at johnt@chatham-kent.ca or 519-352-1234, or can submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

