    • Chatham-Kent police locate missing 20-year-old

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    The Chatham-Kent Police Service has confirmed it has found the missing 20-year-old.

    The woman was located safe.

    Police thank the public for its assistance.

