

CTV Windsor





The Chatham-Kent Police Service is investigating two fuel thefts where the suspects cut fuel lines.

Sometime Monday night, police say someone cut the fuel line at the Ridgetown Feed and Supply Store, removing 700 litres of fuel.

On the same night Monday, someone went to a business on Bothwell St. in Chatham and cut the line to the fuel on site, removing 3,000 litres.

Police are not saying whether the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police at 519-436-6600.

Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.