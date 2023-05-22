Chatham-Kent police investigate triple fatal collision in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision between a car and a semi tanker truck that claimed three lives and injured three others.
Police say emergency crews responded to the crash around 9:55 p.m. Sunday on McNaughton Avenue at Wallace Street in Wallaceburg.
The driver, a 23-year-old Wallaceburg woman, was driving a car with four other people inside on Wallace St. when the vehicle went onto McNaughton Ave. and struck a tractor trailer which was driving northbound on McNaughton, police say.
Police say the driver, along with a 24-year-old Wallaceburg man and a 24-year-old Wallaceburg woman, who were passengers in the car, sustained fatal injuries in the collision and were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 25-year-old woman from Dover, also a passenger in the car, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a London hospital in critical condition.
The fourth passenger, a 22-year-old Wallaceburg woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Care Alliance.
Police say the driver of the tractor trailer sustained minor injuries and was also transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.
The Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
Meta fined record US$1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to U.S.
The European Union slapped Meta with a record US$1.3 billion privacy fine Monday and ordered it to stop transferring user data across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decadelong case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears.
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's insistence that the eastern Ukrainian city had fallen.
Civil rights groups warn tourists about Florida in wake of 'hostile' laws targeting LGBTQ people, minorities
The NAACP over the weekend issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining two other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws and policies championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are 'openly hostile toward African Americans, people of colour and LGBTQ+ individuals.'
Child-care deserts in Canada affecting nearly 50 per cent of younger children: report
Despite federal plans to lower the cost of day-care services, one report finds it doesn’t address the lack of child-care spaces across Canada, as nearly half of younger children do not have access to services.
Waffle maker recalled in U.S., Canada, after reports of burn injuries
The risk of consumers being struck with burning pieces of waffle has prompted Health Canada to issue a recall for a specific waffle maker after several users were burned in the U.S.
Debt ceiling talks to resume as Biden, McCarthy prepare to meet Monday to resolve standoff
The White House and House Republicans wrapped up another round of debt ceiling talks Sunday as Washington races to strike a budget compromise along with a deal to raise the nation's borrowing limit and avert an economy-wrecking federal default.
Clay tablets from ancient Mesopotamia date earliest recorded kiss to 4,500 years ago
The romantic kiss may have existed for 1,000 years longer than previously estimated, dating back to ancient Mesopotamia, a new scientific article suggests.
Canada's Jamal Murray and the Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with win over Lakers
Canada's Jamal Murray scored 37 points, Jokic added 24 points and eight assists and the Nuggets rolled to a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals with a 119-108 victory over Los Angeles on Saturday night.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Food truck break-ins, no-show reservations, dead deer births fawn
A string of break-ins at a Woodstock food truck, no-shows at Kitchener-Waterloo restaurants, and an incident at a Kitchener Drive Centre round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Suspect in custody, female seriously hurt after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have taken a suspect into custody following a stabbing in downtown Cambridge.
-
Kitchener Panthers kick off 2023 season with 2 wins, 14-6 home opener victory
With a new season comes new expectations.
London
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate triple fatal collision in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision between a car and a semi tanker truck that claimed three lives and injured three others.
-
Here’s what is open and closed this Victoria Day holiday in London, Ont.
The first long weekend of the summer is officially here and Londoners are eager to get out and enjoy the sunshine. So whether you’re wondering what’s open on the holiday itself or you’re looking for family friendly activities to do over the weekend, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day holiday.
-
Petes eliminate Knights to win OHL title as London-born goaltender named playoff MVP
Michael Simpson stopped 36 of 37 shots as the Peterborough Petes beat the London Knights 2-1 in Game Six of the OHL Final to win the Championship.
Barrie
-
Three injured in multi-vehicle crash in Dufferin County
Three people are in hospital after the multi-vehicle crash in Mansfield on Sunday.
-
Two charged after multi-jurisdictional drug bust in Brampton, Vaughan, Barrie
Two people are facing numerous charges following a drug trafficking investigation in various locations, including Brampton, Vaughan, and Barrie.
-
What's open and closed in Simcoe County on Victoria Day weekend
Here is a list of what is open and closed on Mon., May 22.
Northern Ontario
-
Volunteers in northern Ont. search for clues in two missing persons cases
The volunteer missing persons investigation group Please Bring Me Home is in Timmins searching for two men who went missing 10 years apart in the same area.
-
Child-care deserts in Canada affecting nearly 50 per cent of younger children: report
Despite federal plans to lower the cost of day-care services, one report finds it doesn’t address the lack of child-care spaces across Canada, as nearly half of younger children do not have access to services.
-
Drug strategy committee launches new project to tackle drug problem, wants municipalities to help
According to the data released May 4, the provincial average for opioid-related deaths per 100,000 population in Ontario was 17.6. That's much lower than the average of 60.1 in northern Ontario's five largest cities, three times higher than the provincial average.
Ottawa
-
FROST ADVISORY
FROST ADVISORY | Okay, it shouldn't rain today: Sunny Victoria Day in Ottawa
It's shaping up to be a pleasant and sunny Victoria Day in Ottawa, with no forecast precipitation.
-
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa this Victoria Day long weekend.
Toronto
-
Toronto agency sues bar for $84K, years after it closed during COVID-19 pandemic
A City of Toronto agency is suing the owners of a Toronto bar for $84,000 in back rent, years after the bar was forced to shut down during the pandemic.
-
18-month sentence for Toronto subway attacker sheds light on his troubled past
The 23-year-old who slashed a complete stranger in the neck at St. George Station in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a decision that sheds light on the young man’s troubled history.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day
May 2-4 weekend is here. Here’s what is open and closed on Victoria Day in Toronto this year.
Montreal
-
What's open and closed in Montreal on Victoria Day/Patriots' Day
It's the unofficial kickoff to summer. National Patriots' Day, known as Victoria Day in the rest of Canada, is coming up on Monday, May 22. Here is a partial list of what will be open and closed in Montreal.
-
Two arrests after alleged road rage incident north of Montreal causes serious injuries
Quebec provincial police say they've arrested two people in connection with an alleged road rage incident in Montreal that left two others seriously injured. Police say they believe a 26-year-old man driving a sport utility vehicle intentionally struck a three-wheeled motorcycle in the suburb of St-Eustache, Que., injuring two riders.
-
Woman, 31, struck and killed in Montreal after two speeding vehicles crash
A pedestrian has died after being hit in a collision involving two vehicles travelling at high speeds in Montreal on Sunday. The victim suffered head injuries and was in critical condition when taken to hospital. She later died.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting victims' son, public safety expert react to police gear seizure in Cape Breton
The son of two N.S. mass shooting victims says the discovery of police clothing and equipment during a recent arrest in Cape Breton has proven new laws meant to make it harder for people to obtain police gear without authorization aren't effective enough.
-
Princess Anne’s royal visit comes to a close in Sussex, N.B.
Despite the heavy rain and strong winds, over 50 royal watchers made their way to Sussex, N.B., Sunday morning for the final stop of her Royal Highness Princess Anne’s working visit.
-
Blue Nose Marathon celebrates 20 years with rainy running events
The atmosphere at the Halifax Commons was electric as thousands pounded the pavement this weekend to participate in the Blue Nose Marathon.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Public Insurance announces new leader amid review
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Public Insurance has replaced its president and CEO with an interim leader amid a review the province ordered last month of the Crown-owned insurer.
-
'Literally something here for everyone': St. Norbert Farmers' Market opens outdoor area
The outdoor portion of the St. Norbert Farmers' Market is now open for the season for anyone looking to shop for locally-grown food, peruse hand-crafted items, or even take a pony ride.
-
Distinguished Gentleman's Ride raises money for men's health
Winnipeg drivers may have spotted a group of spiffy-looking motorcyclists cruising through the city Sunday afternoon. It's part of a global movement to raise money for men's health, and look great doing it.
Calgary
-
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
-
Out of control wildfire in Kootenay National Park continues to grow in size
An out of control wildfire continues to burn in Kootenay National Park in British Columbia, near the Alberta border.
-
Police trying to identify body of man discovered in Bow River
Police are working to identify a body found in the Bow River Sunday morning.
Edmonton
-
Charges likely against male who had to be rescued from Fox Creek evacuation area: police
Mounties are seeking charges against a male who became stranded in an evacuation zone near Fox Creek on Friday and had to be rescued by helicopter.
-
Car, garage catch fire after driver hits power pole: EFRS
A car and a garage caught fire on Sunday morning after the driver of the car slammed into a power pole in west Edmonton.
-
'Distinguished gentlemen' ride motorcycles in Edmonton for a good cause
The 12th annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride for motorcyclists was held in Edmonton on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
'We can achieve our goals': Female Afghan students thank B.C. man for online schooling
A new resident to B.C. is helping hundreds of Afghan women and girls continue their education.
-
‘It’s still killing people’: Mom frustrated over latest overdose deaths data
The latest data from the BC Coroners Service reveals six to seven people lose their lives to the drug overdose crisis each day. If the trend continues, B.C. is on track for yet another record-breaking year of overdose fatalities.
-
Fire tears through vacant building in Surrey
A large fire engulfed a vacant building in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.