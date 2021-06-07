Advertisement
Chatham-Kent police investigate suspicious package
Published Monday, June 7, 2021 1:41PM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 7, 2021 3:24PM EDT
Chatham-Kent police investigate suspicious package report in Chatham, Ont. on Monday, June 7, 2021. (courtesy: viewer submitted photo)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating a report of a suspicious package outside of a Chatham building.
Police have closed the area of Wellington Street between William and Adelaide Streets and are asking the public to avoid the area.
The Ontario Provincial Police Explosive Disposal Unit has also been called in to assist with the investigation.
Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.
RELATED IMAGES