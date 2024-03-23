Chatham-Kent police investigate pair of break and enters
Chatham-Kent police were called to an address on Raleigh Street around 10 a.m. Friday for a reported break and enter.
Police believe that sometime overnight, suspect(s) forced entry through a garage window, removing tools with an estimated value of $750.
Then, around 11:45 a.m., police then responded to a second report of an overnight break and enter on Raleigh Street.
Police said the suspect(s) forced entry into a garage, removing welding equipment with an estimated value of $750.
Anyone with information regarding these instances is urged to contact Chatham-Kent police.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
B.C. man 'so grateful' to SPCA as it prepares to remove hundreds of cats from his property
The man whose property was the subject of a fundraising appeal from the BC SPCA on Friday says he's "so grateful" the agency is taking in the more than 200 cats and kittens that are currently living with him.
'Abandoned on the side of the road': B.C. man says dispatcher told him to drive to hospital after stroke
Layne French was on his way to pick up his parents from the airport when a coughing fit turned into something much worse.
Snowfall warnings of up to 50 cm: Here is the weekend forecast in Canada
Winter storm warnings and advisories of up to 50 centimetres of snowfall have been issued for some Canadian provinces, according to local forecasts.
‘It’s like staring at demons’: Meet a man who lives with a disturbing condition
Victor Sharrah has a rare condition called prosopometamorphopsia, or PMO, in which parts of the faces of other people appear distorted in shape, texture, position or color.
Aurora oh wow! Calgary pilot Matt Melnyk's spectacular photos shot from flight deck of Dreamliner at 35,000 feet
Airline pilot Matt Melnyk had the best office view in the world Friday night.
Putin says gunmen who raided Moscow concert hall tried to escape to Ukraine. Kyiv denies involvement
Russian authorities arrested the four men suspected of carrying out the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133 people, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.
Witness heard sputtering from Ontario family's plane before Nashville crash: report
A preliminary report from U.S. authorities probing a plane crash in Tennessee that killed a family of five from Ontario said one witness heard "sputtering" and "popping" sounds from the aircraft's engine moments before it crashed alongside a highway west of downtown Nashville.
Kate Middleton news: How preventive chemotherapy takes a toll on the body
Cancer specialists say preventive chemotherapy can take a toll on the human body, which likely explains the Princess of Wales' weekslong absence from the public eye.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener roads closed for collision investigation, RPV deployed
Waterloo regional police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision in Kitchener.
-
Land owners 'devastated' with Waterloo Region's plan to purchase properties
The Region of Waterloo wants to purchase land in Wilmot Township for, what it calls, future “shovel-ready projects.” Some are feeling blindsided by the potential sale.
-
Group of teens get together to build turtle nest protectors as species face endangerment
In a display of environmental stewardship, a group of passionate youth in Waterloo region has taken action to protect endangered turtle species by constructing innovative turtle nest protectors.
London
-
Three people sent to hospital after morning apartment fire in east London, Ont.
A mattress fire in east London, Ont. has sent three people to hospital to be treated with smoke inhalation.
-
Charity run raises $25K for St. Thomas emergency shelter
A charity run to raise money for an emergency shelter in St. Thomas, Ont. has surpassed expectations.
-
Man charged with robberies, other criminal offences: Owen Sound police
At about 5:30 p.m. March 17, a male attended a pharmacy in Owen Sound. Police said that once inside, he disguised himself by covering the lower portion of his face.
Barrie
-
OPP investigating break-and-enter theft in Bracebridge
OPP is investigating a break-and-enter theft in Bracebridge.
-
Hundreds attend Sweetwater Harvest Festival in Midland
The Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre is hosting its 34th annual Sweetwater Harvest Festival this weekend along with Sainte-Marie of the Hurons.
-
One dead after two-vehicle collision in Mono
A young man has died following a severe collision in Mono on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire at historic Timmins building, roads closed, residents evacuated
Timmins fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the historic Empire Complex on Spruce Street South in Timmins on Saturday.
-
-
OPP officer shoots man holding 'edged weapon' in Thessalon
The province's Special Investigations Unit is probing an altercation in Thessalon, Ont. on Friday night where a man has survived a police shooting and is now in stable condition at a hospital.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
OPP officer shoots man holding 'edged weapon' in Thessalon
The province's Special Investigations Unit is probing an altercation in Thessalon, Ont. on Friday night where a man has survived a police shooting and is now in stable condition at a hospital.
-
What should be the official bird of Sault Ste. Marie?
Sault Ste. Marie hasn't quite "gone to the birds" but it is looking to become a "bird-friendly city."
-
Kenora pair fined $12.5K for illegal moose hunt
Shooting a moose that was standing on the side of the road has netted a man and woman from Kenora a combined $12,500 in fines.
Ottawa
-
OPP investigating suspicious death of man south of Ottawa
The Ontario Provincial Police says officers were on scene Saturday morning investigating “a sudden death” in the village of Athens,120 kilometres south of Ottawa.
-
Small dog dies after falling through ice on Ottawa River in Dunrobin
A dog has died after falling through ice into the water of the Ottawa River in Dunrobin on Friday afternoon.
-
Toronto
-
Dogs ingest peanut butter in Toronto park appearing to contain rat poison, owner says
Two dogs came across a jar of peanut butter in a Toronto park and ingested what appears to be three types of rat poison, according to one of their owners.
-
New details released about Ontario’s new provincial park
The province has released a first look at its proposal for a new operating provincial park, including a potential boundary expansion, integrated trail network, and name change.
-
Montreal
-
Au revoir to the P'tit Gars de Baie-Comeau: Brian Mulroney laid to rest
As snow fell on a very cold Montreal morning, politicians, celebrities, hockey stars and friends of Brian Mulroney entered Notre-Dame Basilica to pay their respects. Le P'tit Gars de Baie-Comeau was remembered as a great Canadian and one of the most consequential prime ministers in the country's history.
-
Building collapses after 5-alarm fire in Montreal
About 100 Montreal firefighters were on the scene Saturday morning after a five-alarm fire in the Quartier des Spectacles area.
-
Olympic Parc sports centre closed due to fire damage
The sports centre at the Olympic Parc is closed this weekend after smoke and water damage caused by a fire early Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Snow could hit parts of Manitoba as spring break arrives
Spring break is just around the corner, but winter weather may be gracing parts of Manitoba to start the week.
-
-
'Step in the right direction': AFN National Chief pleased with monetary commitment to search landfill
The National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is calling Friday’s announcement of funding to search a Winnipeg-area landfill a big step in the right direction.
Edmonton
-
Andre Corbould leaving Edmonton city manager position on April 3
Edmonton's city manager Andre Corbould is leaving his position, the city confirmed on Friday evening.
-
-
Calgary
-
-
Snow expected to continue into Sunday: City of Calgary
Calgary snow clearing crews were out again early Saturday morning, as snow continued to fall on city streets.
-
Regina
-
'Positive impact on the community': Province tackling problem of vacant social housing units
The provincial government is tackling the problem of vacant social housing units.
-
Engine 'expelled' from vehicle after driver hits wall in Regina
An engine was ‘expelled’ from a vehicle after a driver hit a garden retaining wall in Regina on Saturday morning.
-
Local farm welcomes birth of multiple lambs
Many of the sheep at Fenek Farms, just outside of Regina, gave birth to their lambs earlier this week.
Vancouver
-
2 fires in 3 hours keep Chilliwack crews busy overnight
A pair of structure fires kept crews in Chilliwack busy overnight Friday into Saturday.
-
2 men arrested after officer assaulted, threatened at Burnaby shopping plaza: RCMP
Mounties in Burnaby say two men were arrested after a loss prevention officer (LPO) was threatened and assaulted at a shopping plaza Friday night.
-
109-year-old high temperature record tied in B.C.
The weather on Friday wasn't as warm as it had been earlier in the week, but three communities in northern B.C. still saw record temperatures, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
109-year-old high temperature record tied in B.C.
The weather on Friday wasn't as warm as it had been earlier in the week, but three communities in northern B.C. still saw record temperatures, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
-
Atlantic
-
-
17-year-old dies following single-vehicle crash in New Brunswick
A 17-year-old boy has died following a single-vehicle crash in Campobello Island, N.B., on Friday.
-
Giant Tiger warns of cybersecurity breach involving customer information
Canadian discount store chain Giant Tiger is warning of a recent cybersecurity breach involving customer’s information.
N.L.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.