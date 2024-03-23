Chatham-Kent police investigate pair of break and enters

Chatham-Kent police were called to an address on Raleigh Street around 10 a.m. Friday for a reported break and enter.

Police believe that sometime overnight, suspect(s) forced entry through a garage window, removing tools with an estimated value of $750.

Then, around 11:45 a.m., police then responded to a second report of an overnight break and enter on Raleigh Street.

Police said the suspect(s) forced entry into a garage, removing welding equipment with an estimated value of $750.

Anyone with information regarding these instances is urged to contact Chatham-Kent police.