Chatham-Kent police investigate bomb threat at Wallaceburg high school
A teen was arrested Friday after allegedly making a bomb threat on social media.
Chatham-Kent police say officers were notified of a bomb threat around 1 p.m. Friday at Wallaceburg District Secondary School.
Police assisted with the evacuation of the school to ensure the students’, staff, and public safety.
When it was determined safe to do so, police and school staff searched the building. No explosive materials were found, police say.
Police were able to quickly determine the identity of the youth who made the threat online.
The teen was arrested and charged accordingly, police say.
The Chatham-Kent Police Service says there are no safety concerns.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as ceasefires collapse
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to 'declaring war,' while a promised ceasefire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror in the besieged town.
Live updates: UN committed to scaled-up humanitarian efforts
The next round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held on Monday, Ukrainian official Davyd Arakhamia said Saturday.
Canadian journalist documents life amid Russian invasion
From Kharkiv to Dnipro Canadian journalist Fin dePencier captured daily experiences on the frontline of the war in Ukraine. He agreed to share his experiences with W5 in a modern-day video diary, chronicling the Russian invasion from the front lines.
As provinces lift mandates, federal officials say mask-wearing a 'personal choice'
In a marked shift in tone, Canada's top public health officials have said that amid restrictions easing in many provinces, continuing to wear a mask is a 'personal choice.'
Space mystery: Scientists believe old rocket hardware hit the moon, but there's no proof
Scientists believe a roughly four-ton discarded rocket has slammed into the moon while travelling at 9,300 kilometres per hour. However, there is no proof yet of the impact.
Canadians answer the call to defend Ukraine
Canadians are answering the call to defend Ukraine against the Russian invasion after a plea by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine war sparks fresh calls for urgency on upgrading North America's defences
Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put his country's nuclear arsenal on high alert last weekend has sparked hope that Ottawa and Washington will finally act with urgency in upgrading North America's defences.
Blue and yellow paint splashed on door of Vancouver's Russian Community Centre, police investigating
Vancouver police are investigating after an apparent act of vandalism at the Russian Community Centre in the city's Kitsilano neighbourhood.
Russian invasion of Ukraine: What is the likelihood of a nuclear accident or attack?
The chances of a nuclear attack by Russia are currently quite low, but there is ongoing worry around the possibility of a nuclear accident, defence policy experts and nuclear scientists say.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
-
Winds up to 100 km/h possible in Waterloo-Wellington on Sunday
Sunday is expected to be a windy day in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
-
Traffic delays expected along highways due to demonstration
The OPP is warning motorists to expect delays on highways due to a slow moving demonstration planned in the area.
London
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
-
Strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h possible in London-Middlesex Sunday
Strong winds are expected to sweep through southern Ontario Sunday with possible thunderstorms in London-Middlesex.
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate bomb threat at Wallaceburg high school
A teen was arrested Friday after allegedly making a bomb threat on social media.
Barrie
-
Homebuyers beware: New scam could significantly impact purchase
Police are warning homebuyers about a new scam that could significantly impact a major purchase.
-
Man convicted twice of attempted murder sentenced to 3 years probation
A Minden, Ont. man convicted of attempted murder twice has been sentenced to three years probation.
-
Collingwood man accused of carrying a firearm while posing as a cop
A Collingwood man accused of making threats while posing as a police officer faces multiple charges, including possessing a weapon.
Northern Ontario
-
Snowcross racing is back in Greater Sudbury
The hills in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda were alive with the sounds of little rippers treading through a snowmobile course at Sudbury Downs on Saturday.
-
Toronto firm is investing in Northern Ontario town
A Toronto based development company called K-P-G-I says it has a vision for the town of Cochrane and the future as a modern hub for sustainability.
-
Sault Ste. Marie man is running for Ukraine
Jackson Taylor of Sault Ste. Marie says he’s running 800 kilometres to Toronto to assist Red Cross relief efforts for Ukraine.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa march expresses solidarity with the community following ‘Freedom Convoy’ demonstration
A community coalition held a rally in downtown Ottawa Saturday to encourage the community to 'say no to hate and yes to community care and solidarity' following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa Saturday, hospitalizations up slightly
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the capital and a slight increase in the number of residents fighting an active infection in hospital.
-
Freezing rain warning in effect for Ottawa and region
A freezing rain warning is in effect for parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
Toronto
-
Wind gusts of up to 100 km/h possible in Toronto on Sunday: Environment Canada
Parts of Toronto will see winds of 80, 90 or even 100 kilometres per hour in some instances on Sunday, Environment Canada meteorologists warn.
-
Toronto police release images of suspect who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti at high school
Surveillance images of a suspect who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti on the grounds of a Toronto high school last week have been released by police.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
Montreal
-
Montreal hockey player recounts harrowing escape from Ukraine
"I'm sleeping. At 5 a.m., I hear ‘boom!’ You never hear that strong of a sound. It was so loud that I woke up," 30-year-old Eliezer Sherbatov said after returning home from Ukraine.
-
'I have a room': Quebecers rush to host Ukrainian refugees, whenever they arrive
Quebec has seen a flood of people wanting to help Ukrainian refugees, including many locals ready to host them, posting offers on Facebook or making calls. What's missing -- so far -- is the refugees, who won't be able to even apply for a visa for another two weeks.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Slippery roads ahead: freezing rain expected in Quebec this weekend
Freezing rain is expected across Quebec this weekend as a low pressure system tracks in from Colorado.
Atlantic
-
'We're all in shock': Gas price hikes leave some Maritimers with tough decisions
At a minimum price of $1.685 per litre, people in the Sydney, N.S., area woke up to some of the highest gas prices in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
First officer on scene in Portapique during tragedy raised emergency alert early on
When the first police officer arrived in Portapique, N.S. around 10:25 p.m. on April 18, 2020, the perpetrator behind Canada’s worst mass killing had already murdered residents and set fires.
-
Gas prices expected to go up again as war in Ukraine leads to market volatility
A remarkable jump in fuel prices Friday is causing pain at the pumps for people in every Maritime province.
Winnipeg
-
School mask mandate coming to an end; MTS calls move 'premature'
The mask mandate in Manitoba is set to come to an end on March 15 and that will include schools and child care facilities.
-
'I have a bit of a spring in my step': Next steps about what to do with downtown Bay building could come in spring
An air of mystery swirls around the Hudson’s Bay Company building at 450 Portage Avenue, easily one of Winnipeg’s most iconic structures. Shuttered for over a year—after nearly a century in operation—Winnipeggers are left wondering: What will the future hold for the grand structure?
-
Indigenous people show support for Ukraine with campaign to show off floral scarves
Indigenous people across Canada have been showing their support of Ukraine by posting photos and videos of themselves on social media wearing what is known in many communities as 'kokum scarves.'
Calgary
-
Calgary man travels to Ukrainian conflict zone to help 'in whatever way' he can
A Calgary man is hoping for a spot on the Ukrainian front lines as thousands take up arms to help their country in the ongoing Russian invasion.
-
Calgary woman still seeking explanation after glass dining table exploded
It’s been a month and a half since Zarifa Hniedi’s tempered glass dining table top spontaneously exploded and she still hasn’t received any answers from The Brick, the store she purchased it at.
-
Lethbridge woman charged in connection with drug trafficking investigation
Lethbridge police say a 58-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation that operated out of a north-end home.
Edmonton
-
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as ceasefires collapse
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to 'declaring war,' while a promised ceasefire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror in the besieged town.
-
Alberta Stands with Ukraine week at Rogers Place and Saddledome
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council is hosting an "Alberta Stands with Ukraine" week at NHL games in Edmonton and Calgary.
-
As provinces lift mandates, federal officials say mask-wearing a 'personal choice'
In a marked shift in tone, Canada's top public health officials have said that amid restrictions easing in many provinces, continuing to wear a mask is a 'personal choice.'
Vancouver
-
Blue and yellow paint splashed on door of Vancouver's Russian Community Centre, police investigating
Vancouver police are investigating after an apparent act of vandalism at the Russian Community Centre in the city's Kitsilano neighbourhood.
-
Alleged bail scammers caught with $19K cash in White Rock, RCMP say
Mounties in White Rock recently recovered more than $19,000 in cash that had allegedly been collected from victims of "grandchild scams" in neighbouring South Surrey.
-
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as ceasefires collapse
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to 'declaring war,' while a promised ceasefire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror in the besieged town.