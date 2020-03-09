Chatham-Kent police investigate 4 vehicle crash near Ridgetown
Published Monday, March 9, 2020 8:34AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT -- Chatham-Kent police are expected to provide an update Monday on a serious four-vehicle crash near Ridgetown.
Victoria Road was closed between O’Neil Line and Moore Line overnight while police investigated.
There has been no word on injuries or conditions of those involved but police have described the crash as serious.
Victoria Road has since reopened.
