Chatham-Kent police in search of senior reported missing
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 7:35PM EDT
George Balan (courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are asking for help locating a missing 87-year-old man.
Police say George Balan was last seen leaving his home in Chatham Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
He was driving a black Toyota Corolla bearing license plates CEFA 903.
Balan was wearing a dark turquoise golf shirt.
Police and family members are concerned for his safety and well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately call police.