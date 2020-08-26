WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are asking for help locating a missing 87-year-old man.

Police say George Balan was last seen leaving his home in Chatham Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m.

He was driving a black Toyota Corolla bearing license plates CEFA 903.

Balan was wearing a dark turquoise golf shirt.

Police and family members are concerned for his safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call police.