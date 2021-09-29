WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have identified the woman who passed away after being struck by a VIA Rail passenger train while walking her dog.

Officers responded to a collision involving a VIA Rail passenger train and pedestrian along the CN Railway on Park Avenue West near Wedgewood Avenue in Chatham shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

On Wednesday, police said Jennifer Tong, 42, of Chatham was pronounced dead at the scene, along with her dog.

“Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Tong,” a news release from Chatham-Kent police said.

Police say the collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.