Chatham-Kent police identify 18-year-old woman killed in crash

Chatham-Kent police say an 18-year-old Dover Township woman has died after a single-vehicle crash.

Officers have completed a next-of-kin notification with the family of Mable Baker, who died after the crash on Saturday, May 21.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Baker’s family. The post said all funds will be directed right to her mother for all cost of the funeral.

“She has touched the lives of many and we all know everyone knew and had a love for heavens newest angel,” said the post.

Emergency crews responded to Pain Court Line near Bear Line Road around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the woman was travelling eastbound on Pain Court Line when she struck a tree on the north side of the roadway. She was transported from the scene to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with serious injuries. She was later transported to Windsor Regional Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

“Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Baker,” said police in a news release.

The collision remains under investigation by the Traffic Management Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Josh Flikweert at 519-355-1092 or joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca.