WINDSOR -- Chatham-Kent police are cracking down on speeding, handing out 27 tickets in two areas on Tuesday.

Members of the Traffic Unit conducted enforcement on Mill Street West in Tilbury Tuesday morning. Twenty motorists were stopped and charged with speeding.

Later in the day, police conducted enforcement in the Community Safety Zone on McNaughton Avenue East in Chatham. Seven drivers were stopped and charged with speeding.

Over the coming weeks, officers say they will be targeting offences that have been identified as factors responsible for death and injuries on local roadways.

Police are reminding motorists to obey speed limits, put your phones down, buckle up and don’t drink and drive.