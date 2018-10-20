

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are asking the public to stay on the line in the event of accidentally calling 911.

Police responded to 31 911 hang-up calls in the past 24 hours.

They ask that you stay on the line to determine if it was an accidental call.

Police say any 911 call is treated as an emergency and police are dispatched.

They say hang-up calls consume considerable resources, therefore police are asking all cell phone users to “lock it before you pocket.”

If non-emergency services are required, call at 519-436-6600 ext 222 for headquarters front desk staff or 519-352-1234.