Chatham-Kent police conduct Saturday night RIDE program in Tilbury
Published Sunday, June 27, 2021 10:15AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police conducted RIDE spot checks in Tilbury Saturday, issuing three tickets and one driver suspension.
Police say the first drive through the spot check was administered a road side breath test and a 24-hour driver suspension was issued along with three tickets for Highway traffic offences.
Police say RIDE spot checks will continue throughout the year across the community to help keep roadways safe.