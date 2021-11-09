Chatham-Kent police conclude investigation into serious collision

Windsor, Ont. -

A 27-year-old woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation into a serious collision sent two women to the hospital back in June.

Chatham-Kent police responded to the two vehicle collision on Dawn Mills Road near Croton Line around 3 p.m. on June 9.

Police say a 27-year-old woman from East York was travelling eastbound on Croton Line when she struck a 64-year-old woman travelling northbound on Dawn Mills Road.

Both women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and have each been treated and released from the hospital.

Police say the total damage from the collision was estimated at $50,000.

The traffic unit has completed their investigation. The woman has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and stunt driving.

She will be required to attend court on Wednesday.