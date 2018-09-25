

CTV Windsor





The Special Investigations Unit has found no wrong doing on the part of Chatham-Kent police in regards to a shooting death back on July 25, 2017.

Officers surrounded a home after a woman told them she had a fight with her common-law husband and he was accessing firearms.

According to the report, officers attempted to engage with the man but there was no response.

Investigators say the 52-year-old man was then discovered in the bedroom with a head wound.

The province's SIU determined the death was due to a self-inflicted wound.