Chatham-Kent police chase stolen vehicle, two arrested
Two people are facing multiple charges after trying to evade police while driving in a stolen vehicle, Chatham-Kent police say.
An officer spotted a vehicle parked on Albert Street in Wallaceburg around 9:38 a.m. After verifying the car had been reported stolen in Middlesex on July 14, an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop.
Police say the vehicle took off “at a high rate of speed” trying to evade police by changing streets multiple times.
The car then sped across a railway crossing on Cemetery Road causing contact with the railway and damaged the car — immobilizing the vehicle.
Both the man driving and the woman sitting in the passenger seat were arrested.
A search of the vehicle found a stolen cheque and a bag with suspected cocaine inside. Police say further investigation confirmed the man was driving without a valid licence or insurance coverage.
The 31-year-old Southwold man was charged with the following:
- Flight from police
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Possession of stolen property (x2)
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Drawing a document without authority
- Driving without a valid driver's license
- Driving without insurance
The 31-year-old Southwold woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property.
