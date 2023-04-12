Chatham-Kent police assist FBI in international child luring investigation

Chatham-Kent police assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in an online child luring investigation after a local child was identified as a victim.

In Jan. 2022, the FBI began investigating a man from Portland Oreg. who allegedly used Instagram to persuade multiple victims across North America to take and send him sexually explicit photos.

Chatham-Kent police investigators assigned to the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) stepped in to assist in March 2023 after a child victim was identified as a resident of Chatham-Kent.

The 18-year-old Portland man was charged with sexual exploitation of children, attempted sexual exploitation of children, receiving child pornography and processing child pornography.

Police say a safety plan and supports have been established for the victim.

Chatham-Kent police are reminding the community of the importance of safe internet use to avoid becoming the victim of a crime.

Some tips include:

Do not engage in conversations with strangers

Never share intimate images online

Do not do anything on camera that you're not comfortable with your friends or family seeing

Residents can report suspicious Internet activities relating to child exploitation to the Chatham-Kent Police Service or online at www.cybertip.ca. Internet safety tips for parents, children, and Internet users are also available on the Chatham-Kent police website.