Chatham-Kent police asking for the public’s help in theft investigation

Chatham-Kent police are looking for help in a theft investigation.

Police are asking the public to help identify this woman in Thamesville.

Officers did not provide more details on the case.

If you have information that could help identify this woman, please contact Const. Kelly McCormack at kellymc@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.