Chatham-Kent police arrest man wanted for alleged sex crimes
Published Sunday, July 26, 2020 2:55PM EDT
The Chatham-Kent police logo is shown in this file photo. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
LONDON, ONT. -- A 21-year-old man was arrested in Wallaceburg Friday and charged with several sexual offences.
Chatham-Kent police had been attempting to locate the man and found him at a Fraser Street residence.
He was charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.
The man was taken to the Chatham-Kent police headquarters for booking and released with a future court date.