LONDON, ONT. -- A 21-year-old man was arrested in Wallaceburg Friday and charged with several sexual offences.

Chatham-Kent police had been attempting to locate the man and found him at a Fraser Street residence.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.

The man was taken to the Chatham-Kent police headquarters for booking and released with a future court date.