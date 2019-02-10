

CTV Windsor





A Chatham man arrested twice by police on the same day is facing several charges.

Chatham-Kent police say they first arrested the 36-year-old man about 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

He was arrested in relation to an indecent act and released with a court date.

About 12 hours later the same man was seen fleeing a break and enter and arrested, police say.

Following a search, police say he was carrying a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.

He is facing charges of break and enter and possession of narcotics.

After the second arrest, the man was held for bail on all charges.