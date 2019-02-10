Chatham-Kent police arrest man twice on same day
File photo of a Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., Feb. 17, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 12:11PM EST
A Chatham man arrested twice by police on the same day is facing several charges.
Chatham-Kent police say they first arrested the 36-year-old man about 10:40 a.m. Saturday.
He was arrested in relation to an indecent act and released with a court date.
About 12 hours later the same man was seen fleeing a break and enter and arrested, police say.
Following a search, police say he was carrying a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.
He is facing charges of break and enter and possession of narcotics.
After the second arrest, the man was held for bail on all charges.