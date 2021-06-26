Advertisement
Chatham-Kent police arrest man on theft and mischief charges
Published Saturday, June 26, 2021 2:41PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A suspicious person report in Wallaceburg resulted in theft and mischief charges for a 30-year-old man.
Chatham-Kent police responded to the area of Park Street for a report of a suspicious man in the parking lot Friday morning.
Police say when officers arrived the man was found inside a vehicle that did not belong to him.
The man was arrested for mischief and theft under $5,000.
He was taken to the Chatham-Kent police headquarters for booking and held for bail.