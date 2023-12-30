WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Chatham-Kent police arrest driver impaired by drugs

    Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

    Friday evening, Chatham-Kent police stopped a vehicle for allegedly using unauthorized plates.

    Police said the driver didn’t have a valid license and was suspended from driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

    Police also said the driver showed signs of impairment by drugs.

    The 57-year-old Chatham man was arrested and transported to Chatham-Kent police headquarters.

    Police said drug tests revealed the presence of drug impairment and the driver was further charged.

    Once sober, the man was released with a future court date to answer to the charges of driving while suspended, using plates unauthorized, operation while impaired and possession of a controlled substance.

