Chatham-Kent police arrest driver impaired by drugs

Friday evening, Chatham-Kent police stopped a vehicle for allegedly using unauthorized plates.

Police said the driver didn’t have a valid license and was suspended from driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police also said the driver showed signs of impairment by drugs.

The 57-year-old Chatham man was arrested and transported to Chatham-Kent police headquarters.

Police said drug tests revealed the presence of drug impairment and the driver was further charged.

Once sober, the man was released with a future court date to answer to the charges of driving while suspended, using plates unauthorized, operation while impaired and possession of a controlled substance.