Chatham-Kent organizers blown away by response in competition to name snowplows

Windsor, Ont. -

Chatham-Kent’s manager of corporate initiatives said the municipality has received a deluge of names for six snowplows.

“If I received 100 submissions I was going to be tickled pink,” stated Amy Wilcox.

At last count, the municipality had received 737 name suggestions.

Wilcox added, it is just not the quantity, but the creativity is impressive as well.

Some of the suggestions include Darth Blader, Edward Blizzard Hands and F. Salt Fitzgerald.

Wilcox said the morale booster initiative was to help distract people from dwelling on the pandemic and have a little fun with winter.

“Mayor Darrin Canniff wanted to do something to help brighten spirits,” she said.

Wilcox admitted the challenge now will be to narrow the selection, and the original timelines are now pushed back with so many entries.

Those finalists will be posted online for voting, and the names, which receive the top six votes, will be made into decals and placed on the windshield of the snowplows.

WINMAR Property Restoration Specialists has agreed to cover the cost of decals.

People have until Friday, Nov. 12 to submit an idea on the municipality’s website.

Organizers remind potential respondents the name must be family friendly, without foul language and free of discrimination.