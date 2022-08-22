Chatham-Kent OPP seek pickup truck driver after hit-and-run crash

Chatham-Kent OPP are asking for the public's help identifying a driver and vehicle that failed to remain at the scene of a crash.

On Saturday around 1:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at the intersection of Communication Road and Maynard Line, in Chatham-Kent.

Police say a white Kia was travelling northbound on Communication Road when a dark coloured pickup truck, which was travelling on Westbound on Maynard Line, failed to stop at the stop sign at Communication Road.

As a result, the northbound vehicle struck the pickup truck, and then struck a hydro pole. The dark coloured pickup truck left the scene of the collision Eastbound on Maynard Line and fled the area.

Two occupants of the white Kia were transported to local hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-coloured pickup truck. Police believe the suspect vehicle will have extensive damage.

OPP continue to investigate and is asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crime-stoppers.on.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.