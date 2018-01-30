

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP are urging motorists to slow down and stay in control of their vehicle in bad weather after several crashes.

The reminder comes after police responded to over 22 weather related motor vehicle collisions in 14 hours on Monday.

Police say driving too fast for road conditions is the number one cause of winter collisions.

Allow yourself extra time to get to and from your destination. If the weather is uncertain, check the forecast before heading out and monitor the media outlets for any updates.

Visit the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario web site for road conditions at www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/traveller/conditions or call toll-free 1-800-268-4686. You can also call 5-1-1.