Chatham-Kent OPP are looking for the owners of suspected stolen tools and other items.

Members of the OPP Elgin/Middlesex Community Street Crime Unit along with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team and Moraviantown First Nation Police arrested and charged two people On April 27.

The arrest took place after executing a search warrant at two residences on Delaware Nation - Moravian of the Thames.

As a result, a large amount of assorted stolen property was recovered.

Investigators are looking to identify the owners and return the property.

The following is a list of some items found during the search: bulk amount of suspected stolen tools; dewalt drill, red jumper cables, blue jumber cables, 2 x dewalt saws, power pack, drill bit set, blue jumper cables, red tool box containing wrenches, dremel, lithium battery, case compressor, yellow toolbox with assorted tools, small red toolbox with assorted tools, silver toolbox with wrenches, orange hose, 2 x pipe wrenches, long wrench, coolant tester, ryobi tool set 2005 Honda four wheeler green with digital screen.

If you believe you are the owner of the property, please contact Detective Constable Katie O'Neil at (519) 352-1122.