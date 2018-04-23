

Four motorists are without vehicles and their licences for a week after being charged with stunt driving by Chatham-Kent OPP on the weekend.

A 20-year-old man from Aurora was charged around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday after the OPP say an officer used radar to track a vehicle speeding over 170 km/hr on Highway 401 near Scane Road.

A 22-year-old man from Windsor was charged around 1 a.m. on Sunday after an OPP officer said a radar gun caught his westbound vehicle travelling more than 160 km/hr on Highway 401 near Merlin Road.

Police also charged a 21-year-old man from Mississauga around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after the OPP say an officer spotted an eastbound vehicle speeding more than 50 km/hr over the limit on Highway 401 near Kent Bridge Road.

A 28-year-old man from Rochester Hills, Michigan was also charged around 1:45 a.m. Monday after police say their radar clocked a westbound vehicle speeding more than 50 km/hr over the limit on Highway 401 near Communication Road.

In all four cases, the driver's licence was suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days. They also have to appear in court on May 30 to answer to the charges.

Chatham-Kent OPP would like to remind drivers that stunt driving or racing is one of the most serious and reckless forms of aggressive driving, and it puts everyone on the road at serious risk of injury or death.

The penalties for driving 50 km/hr or more over the speed limit are as follows:

• Immediate 7-day licence suspension and 7-day vehicle impoundment

• Upon conviction, $2000 to $10,000 fine, 6 demerit points, up to 6 months jail, up to 2 years licence suspension for a first conviction

• Driver's licence suspension of up to 10 years for a second conviction within 10 years.