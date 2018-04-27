

CTV Windsor





Saturday marks the National Day of Mourning for workers killed or injured in workplace accidents.

The municipality of Chatham-Kent held a brief ceremony and a moment of silence on Friday while the flags outside the Civic Centre were lowered in remembrance.

Councillor Brock McGregor told those assembled that workplace injuries and fatalities continue to happen in Chatham-Kent and elsewhere and that more vigilance is key.

Although it began in 1984 it didn’t become a national observance until 1990. It is now observed in more than 80 countries.

Last year in Ontario, 227 people were killed at work or died from an occupational disease.

There was a workplace fatality in Tecumseh this month.

Michael Cobb, 24, of Chatham was killed after a workplace accident at Prestressed Systems Inc. on April 12.

In Windsor, there will be a ceremony at St. Augustine's Church on Wyandotte Street East at 11 a.m. with a procession to Coventry Gardens.

The WSIB has created a website (www.wsibdayofmourning.ca) where visitors can view and share an impactful video and write a tribute for a loved one or co-worker who has been killed on the job or has been affected by a workplace tragedy.