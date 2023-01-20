Chatham-Kent officer fired for discreditable conduct at 2017 staff Christmas party
An officer with the Chatham-Kent Police Service has been fired for discreditable conduct at a staff Christmas party in 2017.
Const. Andrew Jaconelli previously pleaded guilty to seven counts of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act.
The charges stem from a Chatham-Kent Police Services “platoon party” on Nov. 24, 2017 at a co-workers home. A five-day hearing was held in October 2022.
The Agreed Statement of Facts in the case reads “Constable Jaconelli was observed consuming red wine throughout the night and was described by all as intoxicated or ‘drunk’ throughout the evening.”
Testimony heard Const. Jaconelli used his right hand to intentionally grab the buttocks of one of the complainants.
Another complainant says Const. Jaconelli put his arms around her shoulders and held a dart to her neck. She was not hurt.
Another male complainant says Const. Jaconelli “out of the blue” intentionally threw two darts in his direction.
Const. Jaconelli was asked to leave by the party host, which he did.
Const. Jaconelli was arrested in December 2018 for sexual assault and assault with a weapon. He pleaded guilty in criminal court to one count of sexual assault in November 2020 while the other charge was dropped, according to the Agreed Statement of Facts.
At the time, Const. Jaconelli received a conditional discharge and was placed on a six-months probation.
During the PSA hearing lawyers for CKPS took the position “Constable Jaconelli’s usefulness to the Chatham-Kent Police Service has been nullified and consequently, he ought to be dismissed.”
Const. Jaconellis’ lawyers on the other hand argued dismissal was not warranted and instead asked for a demotion to second-class constable for two years.
The matter was dealt with by Sgt. Greg Walton, a retired member of the OPP who served as adjudicator.
In his detailed 81-page overview of the evidence Walton wrote “Constable Jaconelli was abusing alcohol at the time of his misconduct and likely had PTSD. While I do not find that there is a nexus between Constable Jaconelli having PTSD and/or his alcohol consumption and his behaviour, disability as a penalty factor is worthy of slight mitigation consideration.”
Even though he has 17 years experience with CKPS, Walton believes “Constable Jaconelli not only has lost the trust of his peers and his employer, but his behaviour undermined the public’s trust in him and the Chatham-Kent Police Service. The public, rightfully so, expects the Chatham-Kent Police Service to respond accordingly; with an appropriate and fitting sanction.”
Walton believes Const. Jaconelli’s behaviour was offensive to the public.
“Constable Jaconelli put himself above the law when he began throwing darts at a colleague, held a dart to another co-worker’s neck, and sexually assaulted (victim name). Clearly, this behaviour is the antithesis of what the public expects from a member of the Chatham-Kent Police Service; it is criminal behaviour, the type of behaviour that police officers are sworn to defend, not commit.”
In a statement to CTV News CKPS Chief Gary Conn says he agrees with Walton’s decision.
“We (CKPS) and the public expect (as they should) our officers to be held to a higher standard, the decision rendered here today hopefully will bring some closure to this issue while further ensuring to maintain and restore the public trust and police legitimacy,” Chief Conn writes.
“It is certainly an unfortunate set of circumstances which has led us here today, including both a criminal and PSA process associated to this individual.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
'Extreme violence' was goal in bank shooting that left 2 gunmen dead in Saanich, B.C.
Police believe that two heavily armed men were planning for a shootout with police after they entered a bank in Saanich, B.C., in June and demanded cash.
Girl asks police to test cookie for DNA proof of Santa
A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real -- DNA.
Police in India arrest third man in smuggling deaths of family in Canada
Police in India say a third man has been charged in the deaths of four members of a family who froze in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States.
Charges laid against Lethbridge, Alta., parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge mother and father face charges in connection with the assault and sexual assault of their six-week-old baby girl, police say.
Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand's next prime minister
Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand's next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the contest Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern.
U.K. PM Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seat belt, as seen in Instagram video
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined by police on Friday for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.
BoC expected to deliver eighth consecutive rate hike, but it's probably the last one
Economists don't believe the Bank of Canada is ready to hit the brakes on its interest rate-hiking cycle just yet, even as signs grow that inflation is easing and the economy is softening.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police say evidence of drug production found in Kitchener, Ont. house that exploded
Waterloo regional police say evidence “consistent with illicit drug production” has been seized from a Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded Wednesday night.
-
Kitchener, Ont. house explosion that injured 4 now deemed 'criminal in nature'
The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has determined an explosion at a Kitchener, Ont. townhouse Wednesday night, that left four people injured, was criminal in nature.
-
Neighbour runs into house to rescue child after Kitchener, Ont. explosion
Josh Barlow says he was able to get one child out of the home but when he tried to go back to help the other, smoke was too thick for him to navigate.
London
-
Suspect wanted for multiple break and enters facing new charges: London police
A man wanted in connection to an alleged string of break and enters near Western University is now facing additional charges, as London police once again renew their call to the public for help in locating the missing suspect.
-
Pedestrian struck in west London
Serious injuries are reported after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in west London on Friday. Around 6:20 a.m., police, fire and paramedics responded to the area of Grand View Avenue and Commissioners Road West.
-
Middlesex Hospital Alliance gets $800K from province to operate first-ever MRI machine
Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital is getting its first magnetic resonance imaging machine (MRI) with operational funding from the provincial government.
Barrie
-
Barrie family's $90,000 truck stolen in early morning heist
On average, one vehicle theft has occurred every day in Barrie since the start of this year, with more than half of those being Rams.
-
Police investigate death of 37-year-old woman whose body was found on Highway 400
Provincial police say a body found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday is that of a female.
-
'Armed and dangerous' duo on the loose: Rama police
Police are on the hunt for two suspects considered "armed and dangerous" and say there is a concern for public safety.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police seek suspect in pedestrian hit-and-run
Sudbury police are looking for the driver of a dark-coloured SUV involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run downtown Thursday evening.
-
Ontario woman says she was too shocked to tell her mother she'd won $60M Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
-
Moose time out: Aggressive calf sent to wildlife rehab centre
A Sudbury-area provincial park fully reopened Friday following the transfer of a young male moose that had become aggressive.
Ottawa
-
Some federal government IT workers exempt from return-to-office plan
As federal public servants begin returning to the office for at least two days a week, the government is granting exemptions to certain employees.
-
Car submerged in water near Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a vehicle left the roadway and entered the water west of Kingston, Ont.
-
Noting transmissibility of 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant, officials again urge booster shots
As the first pandemic-response guidelines of the year were released in Canada, public health officials warned its 'too early' to relax COVID-19 measures, noting the spread of the subvariant known as XBB.1.5, or Kraken.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
-
Toronto bar owner battling terminal cancer served eviction notice for apartment she’s lived in for 23 years
A 42-year-old woman has watched the sky soften into sunset from her fire escape in Toronto’s west end for nearly half of her life, but her time there is dwindling. She’s battling terminal breast cancer, and now an eviction notice.
-
Ontario woman says she was too shocked to tell her mother she'd won $60M Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
Montreal
-
Second allegation of sexual misconduct surfaces against prominent Quebec cardinal
The Roman Catholic archdiocese of Quebec City has confirmed that it received a second complaint involving allegations of sexual misconduct by Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the former archbishop in the Quebec capital.
-
Don't tell mom: Quebec girl, 6, secretly racks up $2,100 Amazon bill
A Montreal-area mother says she was shocked to learn her clever six-year-old daughter was able to buy more than $2,100 worth of purchases on her Amazon account right under her nose.
-
Former Montreal hockey coach sentenced 1 year for secretly filming minors in bathroom
A former lawyer and ex-hockey coach who filmed minors with a hidden camera in the bathroom of his Quebec cottage was sentenced Thursday to one year behind bars.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia roads slick, most schools closed as snow falls across the province
Parts of Nova Scotia saw their first significant snowfall of the season, making for greasy roads and forcing most schools in the province to close for the day.
-
Renovated ER at Nova Scotia's Cumberland Regional Health Centre to reopen next month
After months of delay, renovations at a hospital emergency department in northern Nova Scotia are drawing to a close.
-
Ottawa gives $40M to Atlantic shellfish farmers hit by post-tropical storm Fiona
East Coast mussel and oyster farmers hit by post-tropical storm Fiona are receiving $40 million over two years to help them recover from the damage and build back more resilient systems.
Winnipeg
-
Two charged after child and father assaulted on bus: Winnipeg police
Two people have been charged after they allegedly assaulted a father and his 10-year-old son on a Winnipeg Transit bus Thursday night.
-
Police in India arrest third man in smuggling deaths of family in Canada
Police in India say a third man has been charged in the deaths of four members of a family who froze in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States.
-
Lawyers of Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault consider applying for stay of proceedings
Defence lawyers for a Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault are considering applying for a stay of proceedings over missing evidence including the lead police investigator's notes.
Calgary
-
Charges laid against Lethbridge, Alta., parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge mother and father face charges in connection with the assault and sexual assault of their six-week-old baby girl, police say.
-
1 dead, 3 injured after semi hits parked vehicles on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary
One man is dead and three others were taken to hospital after a semi crashed into two semis parked on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary early Friday morning.
-
Alberta NDP calls for investigation into allegations staff in Premier Smith's office contacted prosecutors over Coutts protests
Despite denials from the Premier's office and the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, a CBC Calgary article says a staffer from the premier's office challenged crown prosecutors via email on cases related to the Coutts border blockade and protests.
Edmonton
-
17-year-old boy charged with dangerous driving in fatal Calgary Trail crash
A 17-year-old boy now faces two counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection to a fatal crash on Calgary Trail last spring.
-
Vertigo sufferers reporting huge improvement thanks to fully rotational TRV chair in Edmonton
The TRV chair has 360 degrees of movement around both the vertical and horizontal axes, as well as an adjustable counterweight to balance the chair and patient.
-
Border agency can transfer Alberta immigration prisoners after agreement ends
The Canada Border Services Agency says there are alternatives to holding immigration detainees in provincial jails after Alberta said it would no longer agree to do so.
Vancouver
-
Police say no third person involved in Saanich bank shootout last summer
Police say despite previous speculation, a lengthy investigation confirms there was no third person involved in a terrifying shootout outside a Saanich bank last summer.
-
BCCDC now publishing COVID-19 wastewater data from Vancouver Island, B.C. Interior
Long-promised data on COVID-19 concentrations in wastewater outside the Lower Mainland was published on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website for the first time Friday.
-
Nearly 100 tents removed from East Hastings since summer order, city staff say 83 remain
In the six months since Vancouver’s fire chief ordered for tents to be cleared from East Hastings Street, city staff say dozens remain.